Panthers to hold out Newton, Kuechly in preseason opener

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly will not play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bears in Chicago.

Rivera says he's being extra cautious with both players.

Newton is working his way back into form after offseason shoulder surgery while Kuechly missed time last week after he got "rolled up on" during practice. He wouldn't disclose the nature of the injury.

Kyle Allen will get the start at quarterback against the Bears while Jermaine Carter will replace Kuechly.

The 30-year-old Newton has been held out of team drills in three practices at training camp as trainers aim to make sure his right shoulder doesn't become fatigued. Kuechly returned to full practice this week after missing time last week at training camp at Wofford College.

