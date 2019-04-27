Panthers add edge rusher Miller, running back Scarlett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers selected another edge rusher in Alabama's Christian Miller in the fourth round of the NFL draft before adding running back Jordan Scarlett from Florida in the fifth round.

That leaves Carolina with only one draft pick remaining Saturday, a sixth-round selection.

Miller is the son Corey Miller, who played nine seasons as a linebacker in the NFL, mostly with the New York Giants.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Miller only started four games last season for the Crimson Tide but managed 36 tackles, including 8 ½ sacks. He didn't play in the national championship game loss to Clemson because of a hamstring injury.

But the Panthers like his explosiveness and versatility with his ability to drop into coverage.

Scarlett started 12 of 13 games last season for Florida, rushing for 776 yards and five touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 84 yards.

But his college career has been marred by off-the-field problems.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession as a freshman, keeping him out of a bowl game against Michigan. In 2017, he was part of a credit card fraud scandal along with other teammates and was suspended for the entire season.

Earlier in the draft, the Panthers selected defensive end Brian Burns from Florida State in the first round, traded up to get left tackle Greg Little from Mississippi in the second and added quarterback Will Grier from West Virginia as a backup for Cam Newton in the third.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL