Pads beat Nats 10-4, complete game suspended after shooting HARVEY VALENTINE, Associated Press July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 2:42 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four San Diego relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings and the Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 10-4 Sunday in the completion of a game suspended the previous night because of a shooting outside the stadium.
The teams were to play the regularly scheduled game later in the day.
