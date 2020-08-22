Padres place Pomeranz on IL with strained left shoulder

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have placed left-handed reliever Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder, retroactive to Wednesday.

To take his spot, right-hander Luis Perdomo was recalled from the alternate training site on Friday.

Pomeranz, signed to a $34 million, four-year free agent deal in November, hadn't allowed a run in nine innings over 10 appearances this year while striking out 12 and walking three.

Pomeranz’s injury is the latest for a bullpen that had been projected as the team’s major strength. The Padres placed closer Kirby Yates on the IL last week with an inflamed right elbow. Yates had an MLB-high 41 saves last year.

San Diego lost Andres Muñoz to Tommy John surgery in March and Trey Wingenter to the same surgery in July. Also, Jose Castillo sprained his lat on July 8 and was placed on the IL earlier this month.

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, and closing pitcher Drew Pomeranz congratulate each other after the Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles.

