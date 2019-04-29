Padres hold out Tatis against Braves with sore hamstring

ATLANTA (AP) — San Diego Padres rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is not starting against the Atlanta Braves because of a hamstring injury.

Padres manager Andy Green says "we prefer not to use" Tatis after the rookie woke up Monday with soreness in the hamstring. Tatis was hurt when he did an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base Sunday at Washington. He left the game.

Green says the Padres will know more about the severity of the injury "in a day or so."

Tatis, who entered the year as a top prospect, is hitting .300 with six homers and 13 RBIs.

Greg Garcia is making his first start of the season at shortstop. Green wouldn't say if Manny Machado might move from third base to shortstop if Tatis is placed on the injured list.

