Padres' Myers takes grounder in face practicing at 3B

San Diego Padres third baseman Wil Myers throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Denver. The Padres won 4-3. San Diego Padres third baseman Wil Myers throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Denver. The Padres won 4-3. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers singles off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Denver. The Padres won 4-3. San Diego Padres' Wil Myers singles off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Denver. The Padres won 4-3. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Padres' Myers takes grounder in face practicing at 3B 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — San Diego infielder Wil Myers has a cut on his nose after taking a groundball to the face while practicing at his new position.

Myers was fielding grounders at third base during batting practice Wednesday prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies when a ball went over his glove and struck him. Myers fell to the dirt as teammates rushed in to check on him. Myers left the field holding a towel over his face with a trainer near his side.

Myers was scheduled to make his eighth start at third base as the Padres' experimented with sliding the veteran first baseman across the infield. Myers was later scratched from the starting lineup, and Cory Spangenberg will slide over from second and play third base, while Jose Pirela takes over at second.

Myers is a career .348 hitter at Coors Field with eight doubles and two homers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports