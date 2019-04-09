Padres 6, Giants 5

San Diego San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Urias 2b 5 0 0 0 Duggar rf 5 0 0 0 Myers lf 4 1 2 1 Austin 1b 2 1 1 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Parra lf 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 D.Hllnd pr 0 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 2 2 1 2 Kratz ph 1 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 4 1 1 0 Belt lf-1b 3 1 1 0 Margot cf 4 0 2 1 Posey c 4 0 1 0 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 1 F.Reyes ph 1 1 1 2 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Solarte 2b-lf 3 1 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 1 4 Kinsler ph 0 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 2 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Panik 2b 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 6 7 6 Totals 33 5 5 5

San Diego 000 021 300—6 San Francisco 000 500 000—5

E_Myers (2), Tatis Jr. (1). LOB_San Diego 4, San Francisco 6. 2B_F.Mejia (2), Posey (3). HR_Myers (3), Tatis Jr. (3), F.Reyes (1), Pillar (1). SB_Margot (1), Pillar (2). CS_Kinsler (1). S_Lauer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Lauer W,2-1 6 4 5 5 3 8 Wieck H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Stammen H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1 Yates S,6-6 1 0 0 0 1 2 San Francisco Bumgarner 6 4 5 5 1 3 Moronta L,0-2 BS,2 1 2 1 1 0 0 Dyson 2 1 0 0 1 1

Bumgarner pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Bumgarner (Tatis Jr.), by Bumgarner (Tatis Jr.), by Wieck (Parra).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:55. A_28,625 (41,915).