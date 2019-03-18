https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Padres-6-Angels-2-13695851.php
Padres 6, Angels 2
|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Salcedo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Nylor pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ju.Bour 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|E.Hsmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|C.Jstus 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lcroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Mejia dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Mller 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|W.Myers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ta.Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bu.Reed cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pello rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|A.Hdges c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bourjos cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|W.Tovar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Urias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Thiss 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gerra pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lund lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prela lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|B.Snger rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gttys rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|000—2
|San Diego
|000
|030
|30x—6
E_Naylor (3), Machado (1). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), Bour (1), Hosmer (4), Hedges (1), Gettys (4). HR_Kinsler (2). CS_Tovar (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Harvey
|4 1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Hudson L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bedrosian
|BS, 0-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jennings
|BS, 0-4
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Anderson
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Jewell
|BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Avila S, 3-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Solis W, 1-0 BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stock H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yardley H, 3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomo
|BS, 0-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
HBP_by_Harvey (Pirela), Avila (Ward).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:04. A_10,042
View Comments