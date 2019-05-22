Padres 5, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi I.Vrgas 2b 4 0 0 0 G.Grcia 2b 5 2 3 1 K.Marte cf 4 2 2 0 F.Reyes rf 4 1 2 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 2 2 Warren p 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0 Machado ss 3 0 1 1 A.Avila c 1 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 1 2 2 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Myers lf 3 0 1 0 J.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 France 3b 2 0 1 1 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 1 2 0 J.Dyson ph 1 0 0 0 Lauer p 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Swihart lf 3 0 1 0 Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Sherfy p 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 5 12 5

Arizona 000 001 001—2 San Diego 311 000 00x—5

DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 9. 2B_K.Marte (11), E.Escobar (12), G.Garcia (6), France (2), Hedges (2). CS_Machado (1), Myers (3), France (1). SF_Machado (2). S_Lauer (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Kelly L,4-5 1 2-3 5 4 4 4 0 Sherfy 2 1-3 5 1 1 1 0 McFarland 2 1 0 0 0 4 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 0 San Diego Lauer W,3-4 7 4 1 1 0 7 Wingenter 1 0 0 0 0 1 Warren 0 2 1 1 0 0 Yates S,20-20 1 0 0 0 0 1

Warren pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Lauer (Avila), by Hirano (France).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:57. A_18,715 (42,445).