Padres 4, Nationals 3
|San Diego
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tts Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wngnter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kboom ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|3
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|San Diego
|000
|010
|111—4
|Washington
|000
|200
|010—3
E_Hosmer (1). DP_San Diego 1, Washington 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Washington 6. 2B_Myers (5). HR_Renfroe (5), Hosmer (3), Gomes (2), C.Kieboom (1). SB_V.Robles 2 (7), M.Taylor (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Strahm
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stammen W,3-1 BS,2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Yates S,13-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Washington
|Scherzer
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|Barraclough
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Suero
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle L,3-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Strahm (Rendon).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:02. A_27,193 (41,313).
