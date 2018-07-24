https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Padres-3-Mets-2-13099019.php
Padres 3, Mets 2
|San Diego
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jnkwski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vllneva 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cnforto lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Msoraco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Ryes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lcchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|2
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|San Diego
|000
|021
|000—3
|New York
|001
|001
|000—2
E_A.Rosario (9), J.Bautista (4), Hosmer (3). DP_New York 1. LOB_San Diego 4, New York 9. 2B_Myers 2 (10). 3B_Margot (4). SB_Villanueva (3), Hedges (1), A.Rosario (8). CS_Hosmer (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lucchesi W,5-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Stammen H,15
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Maton H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yates S,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|deGrom L,5-5
|8
|5
|3
|2
|2
|10
|Gsellman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Lucchesi (Conforto), by Stammen (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:57. A_21,731 (41,922).
