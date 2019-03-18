San Diego Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tts Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 2 0 0 0
L.Urias 2b 3 1 1 0 Thmpson cf 1 0 0 0
T.Frnce 3b 0 0 0 0 J.Kpnis 2b 2 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 3 0 1 1 Stamets ss 2 1 2 0
M.Gttys rf 1 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 3 0 1 1
F.Mejia c 3 0 0 0 Prsnger pr 1 0 0 0
J.Prela lf 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
W.Myers 1b 3 1 1 1 W.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0
Cordero lf 3 0 0 0 J.Buers lf 3 0 0 0
M.Mrgot cf 3 0 0 0 J.Lplow dh 1 0 0 0
J.Nylor dh 2 1 1 1 T.Nquin rf 3 0 0 0
G.Grcia 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
E.Haase c 1 0 0 0
Flherty ss 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 28 1 3 1
San Diego 120 000 000—3
Cleveland 000 000 100—1

LOB_San Diego 1, Cleveland 3. 2B_Reyes (5), Ramirez (4). HR_Myers (1), Naylor (2). SB_Naylor (4). CS_France (1), Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Erlin W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 0
Loup H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Reyes H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wingenter H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Stammen H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 1
Yates H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Maton S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Bauer L, 1-2 5 2-3 4 3 3 0 9
Edwards 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson BS, 0-7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Grimm 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cimber 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:31. A_6,329