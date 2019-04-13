Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1

San Diego Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Margot cf 4 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 1 F.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0 Myers lf 4 1 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 0 1 1 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 L.Urias 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 Weaver p 2 0 0 0 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Warren p 0 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 30 1 3 1

San Diego 100 000 100—2 Arizona 001 000 000—1

LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 3. 2B_F.Reyes (2), Myers (3), Tatis Jr. (3), J.Dyson (1), Flores (3). HR_Machado (4).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Paddack 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 Reyes W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Warren H,2 2 0 0 0 0 1 Yates S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 Arizona Weaver L,0-1 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 8 Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Holland 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:38. A_22,209 (48,519).