Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1
|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|F.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tts Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Urias 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Weaver p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|San Diego
|100
|000
|100—2
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000—1
LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 3. 2B_F.Reyes (2), Myers (3), Tatis Jr. (3), J.Dyson (1), Flores (3). HR_Machado (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Paddack
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Reyes W,1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Warren H,2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates S,8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Weaver L,0-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Hirano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:38. A_22,209 (48,519).
