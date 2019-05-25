Padres 19, Blue Jays 4

San Diego Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi G.Grcia dh-ss 5 2 2 1 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 Naylor rf 6 0 3 2 Grrr Jr 3b 3 1 0 0 Machado ss 5 1 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2 Maton p 1 0 1 1 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 1 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 3 3 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 A.Allen ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 3 1 1 1 Renfroe lf 6 4 4 3 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 France 3b 6 1 2 0 Jo.Dvis cf 3 1 1 0 Myers cf 2 4 2 4 Maile c-p 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 3 1 2 Hedges c 5 1 1 5 Totals 45 19 20 19 Totals 30 4 4 4

San Diego 120 432 250—19 Toronto 010 200 010— 4

E_Naylor (1). DP_San Diego 1, Toronto 2. LOB_San Diego 8, Toronto 1. 2B_G.Garcia (7), Naylor (1). HR_Hosmer (8), Renfroe 2 (14), Myers 2 (9), Kinsler (6), Hedges (6), Smoak (9), Gurriel Jr. (2). SB_Renfroe (3).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Quantrill W,1-2 6 2 3 3 2 9 Maton 2 2 1 0 0 2 Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 1 Toronto Jackson L,0-2 4 7 7 7 1 2 Pannone 1 3 3 3 2 2 Law 1 2 2 2 0 2 Rosscup 1 1 2 1 2 2 Gaviglio 2-3 6 5 5 1 1 Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Jackson (Kinsler), by Pannone (Hedges), by Maile (Myers).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:04. A_24,212 (53,506).