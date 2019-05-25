https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Padres-19-Blue-Jays-4-13896930.php
Padres 19, Blue Jays 4
|San Diego
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Grcia dh-ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Naylor rf
|6
|0
|3
|2
|Grrr Jr 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Maton p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Allen ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Renfroe lf
|6
|4
|4
|3
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|France 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Myers cf
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Maile c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Hedges c
|5
|1
|1
|5
|Totals
|45
|19
|20
|19
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|San Diego
|120
|432
|250—19
|Toronto
|010
|200
|010—
|4
E_Naylor (1). DP_San Diego 1, Toronto 2. LOB_San Diego 8, Toronto 1. 2B_G.Garcia (7), Naylor (1). HR_Hosmer (8), Renfroe 2 (14), Myers 2 (9), Kinsler (6), Hedges (6), Smoak (9), Gurriel Jr. (2). SB_Renfroe (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Quantrill W,1-2
|6
|2
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Maton
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Wieck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Jackson L,0-2
|4
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Pannone
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Law
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Rosscup
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Gaviglio
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Biagini
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Jackson (Kinsler), by Pannone (Hedges), by Maile (Myers).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:04. A_24,212 (53,506).
