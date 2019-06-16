https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Padres-14-Rockies-13-14001850.php
Padres 14, Rockies 13
|San Diego
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tts Jr. ss
|6
|3
|3
|1
|Blckmon rf
|6
|1
|3
|3
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Story ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|D.Mrphy 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Myers lf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Desmond cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|G.Grcia 2b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|McMahon 2b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Kinsler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Allen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lambert p
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Mrgvcus p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tinoco p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dahl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wngnter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|14
|15
|14
|Totals
|46
|13
|19
|13
|San Diego
|323
|000
|204—14
|Colorado
|630
|013
|000—13
E_Iannetta (2), Renfroe (2). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Tatis Jr. (8), Margot (6), Story (19), Desmond 2 (19), McMahon (8), Tapia (15). 3B_Tatis Jr. (4), G.Garcia 2 (2). HR_Renfroe 2 (23), Blackmon (16), Story (17). SB_Tatis Jr. (8). SF_Hosmer (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Margevicius
|1
|1-3
|11
|9
|9
|1
|1
|Perdomo
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wingenter
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Maton
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Wieck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G.Reyes W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yates S,24-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colorado
|Lambert
|3
|9
|8
|8
|0
|3
|Tinoco
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B.Shaw
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|McGee H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Davis L,1-2 BS,2
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|J.Gray
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
WP_Lambert 2, Margevicius.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:31. A_47,526 (50,398).
