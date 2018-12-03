Packers president Murphy to hire next coach, GM involved

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy says he will hire the franchise's next head coach after firing Mike McCarthy following a stunning loss to the lowly Arizona Cardinals.

General manager Brian Gutekunst will also be heavily involved, along with a committee, though Murphy will make the decision.

Murphy says that while quarterback Aaron Rodgers is free to provide input, the two-time NFL MVP will not be part of the process. He says that Rodgers was not part of the decision to fire McCarthy.

Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin is the interim coach. Murphy says Philbin as a candidate and Murphy wants to evaluate the veteran assistant and former Dolphins head coach over the next four weeks.

Gutekunst says the decision was about "changing course more than anything," and that it was time to make a change.

