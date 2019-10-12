Packers' Jones fined $10K for taunting Cowboys' Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers running back Aaron Jones has been fined more than $10,000 for waving goodbye to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones on his way to the end zone.

Jones confirmed to ESPN on Friday that the NFL fined him $10,527 for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct.

The gesture came on the third of Jones' franchise record-tying four touchdowns in a 34-24 victory Sunday at Dallas. Jones had 182 yards of total offense (107 rushing, 75 receiving) in the win.

Jones says he will appeal the fine, hoping it might get reduced because he is first-time offender.

The third-year pro claimed after the game that he didn't realize he waved at the Cowboys' defender. He still claims he was "just in the zone" but that a picture of him doing so was "dope." He tells ESPN: "I'm going to have that blown up one day in my house."

___

