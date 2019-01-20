Pacers defense shuts down Doncic, Mavs in 111-99 victory

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots in front of Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyreke Evans scored 19 points, Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-99 on Saturday night.

Indiana (30-15) has won three of four to become the sixth team in the league to reach 30 wins.

Harrison Barnes scored 20 points for Dallas (20-25), and DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 16 rebounds. But the Mavericks were unable to overcome a lackluster performance by rookie star Luke Doncic.

The 6-foot-7 forward scored eight points — his fewest in more than a month — and was ejected for the first time after drawing a second technical with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.