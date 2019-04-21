PSG wins French league after 2nd-place Lille fails to win

PSG's Kylian Mbappe waves to supporters after his team lost the French League One soccer match between OSC Lille and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, France, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain clinched the French league title without kicking a ball as second-place Lille could only draw 0-0 at Toulouse on Sunday.

Lille had to win to have any chance of catching PSG, but PSG is now 16 points ahead of its only rival with five matches left after this weekend.

After failing to clinch the title in the past three matches, drawing one and losing two, PSG can celebrate the eighth title in its history ahead of its home game against Monaco later Sunday.

It is PSG's sixth title in the last seven seasons, with only Monaco in 2017 breaking PSG's dominance.

