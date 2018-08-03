PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '18: Facts about final major of the year









FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Thomas will try to join Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the PGA in stroke play.

FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. Spieth needs only to win the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis to complete the career Grand Slam.

FILE - In this July 22, 2018, file photo, Tiger Woods plays a shot on the second fairway during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland. Woods tied for sixth at the British Open, and now goes to the PGA Championship with a chance to win his first major in 10 years.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Facts and figures for the PGA Championship:

Event: 100th PGA Championship

Dates: Aug. 9-12.

Site: Bellerive Country Club.

Length: 7,316 yards.

Par: 35-35_70.

Field: 156 players (136 tour pros, 20 club pros).

Prize money: TBA ($10.5 million in 2017).

Winner's share: TBA ($1.89 million in 2017).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

Last year: Justin Thomas took his place among the young stars in golf by closing with a 3-under 68 for a two-shot victory at Quail Hollow Club. With five players in the mix on the back nine, Thomas made a birdie putt at No. 10 that hung on the lip before dropping and surged ahead by chipping in for birdie on the 13th. He clinched it with a 7-iron to 15 feet and a birdie on the 17th. It was an emotional victory for Thomas. His father, Mike, is a longtime club pro and former PGA of America board member.

Grand Slam: Jordan Spieth gets his second attempt at becoming the sixth player to capture the career Grand Slam.

Tiger Tales: Tiger Woods briefly had the lead at the British Open in the final round and finished in a tie for sixth. He will try to tie the record for most PGA Championship titles (five) held by Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen.

Ryder Cup: The PGA Championship is the final event for players to finish among the top eight qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. With points counting double and a big purse, the winner is virtually assured a spot on the team.

Last shot at Glory's Last Shot: The PGA Championship will become the second major starting next year when it moves to May.

Bellerive champions: Gary Player (1965 U.S. Open), Nick Price (1992 PGA Championship), Camilo Villegas (2008 BMW Championship).

Key statistic: Tiger Woods is the only player to win the PGA Championship back-to-back in stroke play. Woods did it twice.

Noteworthy: None of the five players with the career Grand Slam completed it at the PGA Championship.

Quoteworthy: "I think my best golf is yet to come, which is really cool." — Jordan Spieth.

Television: Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (TNT); Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (TNT), 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS Sports).