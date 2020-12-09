Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PENN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harrar 20 3-5 1-2 3-6 0 2 7
Lundy 19 0-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Brockington 29 10-14 2-4 2-8 1 0 24
Jones 30 5-12 0-0 0-3 3 0 14
Wheeler 26 2-2 0-0 0-2 6 3 5
Sessoms 23 4-7 0-2 0-1 2 3 10
Dread 21 4-9 0-0 2-3 0 3 11
Buttrick 14 2-3 0-0 0-3 2 2 4
Tsimbila 5 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Dorsey 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Gordon 3 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Johnson 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Kelly 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McCloskey 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Nussbaum 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-60 3-8 8-33 15 17 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Jones 4-7, Dread 3-6, Brockington 2-3, Sessoms 2-3, Wheeler 1-1, Gordon 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Lundy 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Sessoms 2, Brockington, Dread, Lundy, Tsimbila).

Turnovers: 4 (Sessoms 2, Dread, Lundy).

Steals: 6 (Brockington, Buttrick, Jones, Lundy, Sessoms, Wheeler).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aluma 24 4-11 0-1 7-12 1 0 8
Mutts 14 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Alleyne 22 3-8 3-4 0-0 0 3 10
Bede 29 3-6 0-0 0-0 1 2 7
Radford 33 1-6 2-4 1-5 3 3 4
Pemsl 21 1-3 0-1 0-5 1 1 2
Cone 19 4-12 0-0 1-2 1 0 11
Diarra 19 2-4 2-4 1-3 0 3 7
N'Guessan 12 2-2 1-2 2-4 1 0 5
Bamisile 3 0-1 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Maddox 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-54 9-18 13-36 8 12 55

Percentages: FG .370, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Cone 3-8, Diarra 1-2, Bede 1-3, Alleyne 1-4, Aluma 0-1, Bamisile 0-1, Radford 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Diarra, Mutts, Radford).

Turnovers: 14 (Diarra 4, Aluma 3, Mutts 3, Bede 2, Alleyne, Radford).

Steals: 1 (Radford).

Technical Fouls: None.

Penn St. 42 33 75
Virginia Tech 23 32 55

.