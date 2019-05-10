Ozuna, Fowler lead Cardinals in 17-4 rout of Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong (12) celebrate after scoring on a three-run double by Marcell Ozuna during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs and Dexter Fowler had three RBIs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 17-4 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

Paul Goldschmidt reached base four times and had three hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals, who managed just one run in their previous 21 innings but bounced back with 16 hits and recorded a season high in runs.

St. Louis, which won for just the second time in eight games, sent nine or more batters to the plate three times over the first six innings.

The 17-run output is the most for the Cardinals since an 18-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on July 20, 2018.

Gregory Polanco homered and drove in three runs for the Pirates, who lost their second in a row after winning five of six.

Fowler broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run ground-rule double that highlighted a four-run, second-inning surge for the Cardinals.

St. Louis sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run fourth inning that pushed its lead to 11-2. Jose Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk, Yadier Molina hit an RBI single and Kolten Wong had a run-scoring double. Pirates first baseman Josh Bell also had a fielding error that allowed two runs to score in the inning.

Michael Wacha (3-0) allowed four runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings to pick up his first win in three starts for the Cardinals.

Joe Musgrove (1-4) lasted just three innings for Pirates, giving up eight runs and six hits.

Pittsburgh took a short-lived 1-0 lead on a solo homer by Polanco in the first.

The Pirates' Melky Cabrera had a 12-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 performance.

WALKING WOUNDED

The Pirates have had a league-high 18 players placed on the disabled list so far this season. The New York Yankees are second with 16, followed by Washington (12) and San Diego (12).

MARTINEZ ON THE WAY

St. Louis right-hander Carlos Martinez tossed a solid inning at Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday and could return to the major league roster in, 10 to 14 days, according to manager Mike Shildt.

"We have a plan in place," Shildt said. "He's pitching well and recovering well."

Martinez, who has yet to pitch in the majors this season due to right shoulder soreness, did not allow a run in a one-inning, 23-pitch stint against Iowa. He walked two and struck out one.

Shildt said Martinez will remain at Memphis for the time being and is likely to make several more appearances.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Pirates: RHP Keone Kela was placed on the 10-day injury list with right shoulder inflammation. The move was retroactive to Monday.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright (3-3, 4.71) will face RHP Trevor Williams (1-1, 3.74) in the second of the four-game series Friday. Wainwright is 13-7 with a 4.45 ERA in 32 lifetime starts against the Pirates. Williams has pitched at least six innings in all seven of his starts this season.

