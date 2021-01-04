Owusu, Miller help No. 12 Terps top No. 19 Hoosiers 84-80

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 20 points, including the clinching free throw with 4.3 seconds left, and No. 12 Maryland held off No. 19 Indiana 84-80 on Monday night after letting a 16-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to three.
Diamond Miller also had 20 points for the Terrapins (7-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who led 23-9 after one quarter and by double figures midway through the fourth quarter. Chloe Bibby added 15 points and Katie Benzan, a senior transfer from Harvard where she was a first-team All-Ivy League player three times, added 12.