Ottawa 5, Montreal 4

Montreal 1 2 1 0 — 4 Ottawa 2 1 1 1 — 5 Ottawa won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Ottawa, Batherson 5 (Stepan, Zub), 1:36. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 7 (Batherson, Stutzle), 9:57 (pp). 3, Montreal, Weber 3 (Evans , Perry), 16:03. Second Period_4, Ottawa, Brannstrom 1 (White, C.Brown), 3:41 (pp). 5, Montreal, Drouin 2, 4:52. 6, Montreal, Weber 4 (Danault, Kulak), 10:06. Third Period_7, Montreal, Toffoli 12 (Danault, Edmundson), 8:06. 8, Ottawa, Tkachuk 8 (Norris, Chabot), 10:11. Overtime_None. Shootout_Ottawa 2 (Tkachuk NG, Stutzle G, Norris G), Montreal 0 (Perry NG, Drouin NG). Shots on Goal_Montreal 13-8-12-3_36. Ottawa 14-19-4-2_39. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Ottawa 2 of 4. Goalies_Montreal, Price 5-3-2 (39 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Murray 3-9-1 (36-32). A_0 (18,572). T_2:44. Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Derek Nansen.