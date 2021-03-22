Ottawa 2, Calgary 1

Calgary 0 0 1 — 1 Ottawa 1 0 1 — 2 First Period_1, Ottawa, Dzingel 7 (Reilly, Watson), 10:23. Second Period_None. Third Period_2, Calgary, Gaudreau 13 (Lucic, Nesterov), 14:54. 3, Ottawa, Tierney 4 (Batherson, Reilly), 17:24. Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-13-10_36. Ottawa 12-4-7_23. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 1; Ottawa 0 of 2. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 12-9-2 (23 shots-21 saves). Ottawa, Gustavsson 1-0-1 (36-35). A_0 (18,572). T_2:20. Referees_Marc Joannette, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Michel Cormier. More for youSportsUConn Report podcast: Scott Burrell talks 'The Pass,'...By David BorgesSportsUConn guard Nika Muhl questionable for NCAA second-round...By Doug Bonjour