Osich will have $850K salary in majors, Hernández $650K

BOSTON (AP) — Left-hander Josh Osich will have an $850,000 salary while in the major leagues as part of his 2020 contract with the Boston Red Sox, and infielder Marco Hernández will have a $650,000 salary while with the big league club.

Each would have a $225,000 salary if sent down to the minor leagues.

Both became free agents when Boston failed to offer contracts by Monday's deadline, then agreed to deals that were announced Wednesday.

Osich had a $568,000 salary while in the major leagues this year and Hernández $564,000.

The 27-year-old Hernández played in 61 games with the Red Sox last year after missing most of the previous two seasons recovering from left shoulder surgery. He batted .250 with two homers and 11 RBIs. In parts of three major league seasons, he has batted .265 with three homers and 18 RBIs.

The 31-year-old Osich pitched four years for the Giants before making 57 appearances for the White Sox last season, setting career highs with 67 2/3 innings and 61 strikeouts. In five seasons, he is 10-5 with a 4.88 ERA.

