Oshie scores in OT, Capitals snap Blue Jackets' win streak

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Carl Hagelin found the net for the first time this season, T.J. Oshie scored in overtime and the Capitals beat the Blue Jackets 2-1 Friday night to snap Columbus' winning streak at five.

Hagelin's tying goal in the third helped Washington remained the only team in the NHL without back-to-back regulation losses this season. Oshie scored the winner on the power play 3:13 into overtime to give the Capitals their first victory against Columbus in three tries this month.

Oshie's goal ended an 0 for 19 power-play drought for the Capitals, who are now 3 for 33 with the man advantage in December.

Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves to win his first career start against Columbus. He was solid all night and couldn't do much on the lone Blue Jackets goal by rookie Jakob Lilja.

Columbus extended its point streak to nine games. It's 6-0-3 in that span.

Joonas Korpisalo was excellent in net for the Blue Jackets, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced. Hagelin's third-period goal came after the veteran Swedish winger rang his initial shot off the post and scored on the rebound.

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) is tripped by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dean Kukan, back, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Washington. Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) is tripped by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dean Kukan, back, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Nick Wass, AP Photo: Nick Wass, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Oshie scores in OT, Capitals snap Blue Jackets' win streak 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Korpisalo was similarly in a tough spot with Nathan Gerbe in the penalty box and Columbus on the kill in overtime. Captain Alex Ovechkin picked up a secondary assist on Oshie's goal.

In each team's first game back from the three-day break, the Capitals bounced back from a 7-3 loss at Boston.

NOTES: With Michal Kempny out because of illness, Capitals D Christian Djoos made his season debut. ... Blue Jackets D Scott Harrington was out sick and didn't make the trip with the team. ... The Blue Jackets were playing without seven injured regulars. ... Lilja's goal was the first of his NHL career. ... With an assist on Lilja's goal, rookie Ryan MacInnis picked up his first NHL point.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Capitals: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday with Braden Holtby expected to start in goal.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports