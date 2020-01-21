Orlando 106, Charlotte 83
Birch 1-3 1-2 3, Gordon 3-9 0-0 6, Vucevic 11-21 0-0 24, Fournier 10-14 0-1 26, Fultz 5-12 0-0 10, Clark 2-3 0-0 5, Iwundu 1-2 0-2 2, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Ross 6-12 2-3 19, Bamba 2-6 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 2-8 1-1 5. Totals 44-92 4-9 106.
Bridges 1-9 2-2 4, Washington 7-12 1-2 19, Zeller 2-6 0-1 4, Graham 5-17 1-1 15, Rozier 0-6 4-4 4, Bacon 0-3 0-0 0, Batum 1-2 0-0 3, Biyombo 1-1 2-2 4, Hernangomez 3-3 1-2 8, Co.Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 8-13 4-6 20. Totals 29-76 15-20 83.
|Orlando
|19
|32
|21
|34
|—
|106
|Charlotte
|27
|18
|20
|18
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Orlando 14-28 (Fournier 6-8, Ross 5-8, Vucevic 2-5, Clark 1-2, Fultz 0-2, Gordon 0-2), Charlotte 10-33 (Washington 4-8, Graham 4-12, Bridges 0-3, Monk 0-3, Rozier 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 47 (Vucevic 10), Charlotte 39 (Zeller 9). Assists_Orlando 25 (Gordon 7), Charlotte 21 (Graham 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 15, Charlotte 18. A_16,133 (19,077)