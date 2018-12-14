Orioles hire Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as new manager

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have hired Brandon Hyde to be their new manager, hoping his experience as Cubs bench coach will help the team move forward while in rebuilding mode.

Hyde takes over for Buck Showalter, who was fired after Baltimore finished 47-115 — the worst record in the majors. This will be Hyde's first stint as a major league manager.

The 45-year-old Hyde was hired on Friday by general manager Mike Elias, who took over last month. Elias has been placed in charge of rebuilding a team that hasn't reached the World Series since 1983.

Elias says Hyde is "the ideal leader for the next era of Orioles baseball."

Hyde worked as Chicago's bench coach this year after spending three seasons as the Cubs' first base coach. Before that, he was the Cubs bench coach in 2014.

