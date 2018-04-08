https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Orioles-8-Yankees-7-12-innings-12816506.php
Orioles 8, Yankees 7, 12 innings,
Published 6:25 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|6
|0
|2
|1
|Judge dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Schoop 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|7
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|6
|1
|3
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|6
|2
|1
|1
|Vlencia dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Austin 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|P.Alvrz ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Beckham 3b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Pterson lf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Sntnder rf
|6
|1
|3
|3
|Au.Rmne c
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Gentry lf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|Trreyes ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Joseph c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|50
|8
|16
|8
|Totals
|50
|7
|16
|7
|Baltimore
|011
|021
|200
|001—8
|New York
|500
|010
|100
|000—7
E_Stanton (1), Wright Jr. (1), Brach (1). DP_Baltimore 2, New York 2. LOB_Baltimore 10, New York 14. 2B_Beckham (2), Austin (2), Torreyes (2), Gregorius (6). HR_Valencia (1), Santander (1). SB_Gentry 2 (3). CS_Judge (1). S_Gardner (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Wright Jr.
|2-3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Araujo
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Castro
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Scott
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|O'Day BS,1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bleier W,2-0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brach S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|New York
|Montgomery
|4
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|2
|4
|German
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren L,0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_4:48. A_37,096 (54,251).
