https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Orioles-8-Mariners-4-14030814.php
Orioles 8, Mariners 4
|Baltimore
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|M.Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|R.Ruiz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Sverino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vglbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Villar 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Au.Nola 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|T.Bckhm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Wllmson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|8
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|302
|120—8
|Seattle
|100
|001
|011—4
E_Alberto (7). LOB_Baltimore 6, Seattle 7. 2B_R.Nunez (13), M.Smith (10), Do.Santana (16), Vogelbach (10). HR_Villar (9), Santander (2), Do.Santana (17). SB_Villar (15), Broxton (8), Ri.Martin (5). CS_Villar (5). SF_Severino (2). S_Alberto (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner W,7-3
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Yacabonis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J.Rogers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Givens
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Seattle
|Milone L,1-2
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Bautista
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Altavilla
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Biddle
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Altavilla.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:05. A_27,545 (47,943).
View Comments