Orioles 8, Angels 7

Baltimore Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Alberto 2b 5 1 2 2 Fltcher ss 5 1 4 3 Mancini rf 5 0 0 0 Trout cf 5 1 1 2 Nunez 1b 4 2 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 C.Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 Upton lf 5 0 0 0 Sntnder cf-lf 5 1 2 1 K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Sverino c 5 1 4 4 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1 J.Ptrsn 3b 4 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 1 1 0 Villar dh 3 2 3 1 Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 2 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 3 1 1 0 S.Wlkrs cf 1 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 1 0 Totals 38 8 15 8 Totals 37 7 9 7

Baltimore 203 001 020—8 Los Angeles 221 001 001—7

E_Rengifo (8). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nunez (20), Santander (9), S.Wilkerson (11), Fletcher 2 (22). HR_Severino (10), Villar (13), Trout (34), Ohtani (15), Pujols (16). SB_Severino (2), Fletcher (8). CS_Ri.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Brooks 5 7 5 5 1 6 M.Castro BS,3 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Bleier W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Givens S,9-14 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 Los Angeles Peters 4 8 5 5 2 2 Cahill 3 4 1 1 1 5 Buttrey L,6-5 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Jo.Rodriguez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Buttrey (S.Wilkerson). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:24. A_42,289 (45,050).