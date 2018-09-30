https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Orioles-4-Astros-0-13270302.php
Orioles 4, Astros 0
|Houston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker pr-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|M.Gnzal ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|White 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J..Dvis 1b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Stwrt rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Jsph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|26
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|Baltimore
|000
|400
|00x—4
E_Stassi (2). DP_Houston 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Houston 2, Baltimore 5. 2B_Villar 2 (14), T.Beckham (17), R.Nunez (14). SB_Villar (35), D.Stewart (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Morton
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Peacock L,3-5
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Devenski
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|James
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McHugh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McCullers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guduan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Yacabonis
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Fry W,1-2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Yacabonis (Stassi), by James (Stewart). WP_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:23. A_24,916 (45,971).
