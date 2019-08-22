Oregon casino sports betting ready to open, state will delay

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon casino plans to begin offering sports betting ahead of the state lottery agency, which does not expect to meet its goal of starting by the time professional football kicks off.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City expects to open sports betting Aug. 27.

Chinook Winds sports betting will only be available at the casino and will include NCAA wagers.

The Oregon State Lottery also plans to offer sports betting games, but a spokesman says the agency will not be ready for the opening games of the NFL season.

The lottery spokesman says its sports games will likely not be ready until two or three weeks into the season due to technical difficulties with its app allowing bets from anywhere.

