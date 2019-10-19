Oregon State blows lead, comes back to beat Cal 21-17

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — B.J. Baylor scored on a 13-yard touchdown run with 4:41 remaining, and Oregon State held on after blowing a 14-point lead to beat California 21-17 on Saturday.

Jake Luton threw a pair of touchdown passes, Artavis Pierce ran for 80 yards and the Beavers (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) had a season-high nine sacks to win for the second time in three games.

Oregon State's offense was shut down in the second half until driving 80 yards for the game-winning score. The Beavers converted three third downs on its way to the end zone, the third coming when Baylor bulled his way through the defense and stretched across the goal line to score.

Baylor was initially ruled down short of the end zone until a side official came in and signaled touchdown. The play was reviewed and confirmed.

Jaydon Grant sealed the win with an interception off third-string quarterback Spencer Brasch on Cal's ensuing possession after Devon Modster was taken out for unknown reasons.

Oregon State has won consecutive road games for the first time since 2013.

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton (6) passes against the California in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, October 19, 2019. Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton (6) passes against the California in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, October 19, 2019. Photo: John Hefti, AP Photo: John Hefti, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Oregon State blows lead, comes back to beat Cal 21-17 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

The Golden Bears (4-3, 1-3) have lost three straight.

Modster was sacked seven times and struggled to throw downfield but connected with Jordan Duncan for a 33-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to put Cal up 17-14.

Modster was 12 of 27 for 151 yards before being taken out midway through the fourth.

Luton had an uneven day, going 18 of 34 for 174 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: The Beavers repeatedly tripped over themselves with foolish penalties and an off day by Isaiah Hodgins but still won on the road. It was a nice bounce back for Jonathan Smith's team after being smacked by Utah 52-7 the previous week. Pierce's running in the second half provided a big lift.

California: This was a game Bears fans were counting on to get them a step closer to bowl eligibility. Instead, a third straight loss and uncertainty at quarterback have those hopes on hold. The offense was average at best and negated a strong day by the defense. That's been the story for this team for most of the season.

COACHING PENALTY

An unidentified member of Oregon State's coaching staff was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the Beavers were called for pass interference in the third quarter. Several people on the Oregon State sideline began chirping at officials after the play, which gave Cal a first-and-goal.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers get a second bye week before playing at Arizona on Nov. 2.

California: Plays at No. 13 Utah next Saturday. The Bears are 1-1 against Top 25 teams this season, beating Washington and losing to Oregon.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25