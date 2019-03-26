Oregon St. advances to Sweet 16 with 76-70 win over Gonzaga

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and fourth-seeded Oregon State withstood No. 5 Gonzaga for a 76-70 victory on Monday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Beavers (26-7) will travel across country to Albany to face top-seeded Louisville, which defeated No. 8 Michigan 71-50 on Sunday.

Destiny Slocum, Taya Corosdale and Maddie Washington and Aleah Washington added 12 points apiece for Oregon State, which is headed to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season.

Zykera Rica finished with 20 points for Gonzaga (29-5). Chandler Smith added 13.

Trailing 50-49 going into the final quarter, Gonzaga took a 55-53 lead on Rice's layup, but Goodman got one on the other end for the Beavers to tie it with just over six minutes left. The teams traded baskets until Washington's layup put Oregon State in front 59-57 with 3:46 to go.

After Rice tied it up again with a pair of free throws, Pivec made a layup and a free throw to give the Beavers a 62-59 lead. Chandler Smith scored for the Zags before Corosdale's 3-pointer made it 65-61 for Oregon State with under two minutes left.

Rice made things interesting with a 3-pointer that cut the gap to 74-70 with 4.6 seconds on the clock but ultimately the Bulldogs couldn't catch up.

The Zags, ranked No. 16 in the AP's final Top 25 of the season, were making their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance, and third straight. The Bulldogs' best finish was an Elite Eight appearance in 2011. They've made the round of 16 four times.

Gonzaga downed No. 12 seed Little Rock 68-51 in the opening round on Saturday. Katie Campbell had 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers while Rice added 18 points and six rebounds.

Oregon State's first-round game against No. 13 Boise State didn't go so smoothly. The Beavers, ranked No. 11 in the final AP poll, eked out an 80-75 overtime win, led by Pivec with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

It's Oregon State's sixth straight visit to the NCAA Tournament. In addition to their four consecutive appearances in the round of 16, the Beavers advanced to the Final Four in 2016.

The Bulldogs were shaken in the West Coast Conference tournament, losing senior starter Laura Stockton and reserve guard Jill Townsend to season-ending injuries.

Jessi Loera started for the second straight game in place of Stockton, the daughter of Gonzaga great John Stockton, who watched from the bench in street clothes. Townsend was also courtside on crutches.

Both Townsend and Stockton were injured during the West Coast Conference tournament.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The injuries were not the only blow to Gonzaga in recent weeks. Coach Lisa Fortier lost her brother to complications from muscular dystrophy on March 13. Fortier left Gonzaga's bench in the final quarter of the team's loss to BYU in the WCC championship game to be by his side in the hospital.

Oregon State: The Beavers have hosted the first two rounds four times. ... Oregon State fell in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament to Washington.

HISTORY: As the 11th seed back in 2015 Gonzaga beat sixth-seeded George Washington before facing the No. 3 Beavers. The Bulldogs pulled off a 76-64 upset Oregon State at Gill Coliseum to advance to the Sweet 16, which was in Spokane. The run ended there with a loss to Tennessee.

