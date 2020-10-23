One Championship to sell 'Superfan' tickets for Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — One Championship is ready to welcome back fans, with 250 ‘Superfan’ tickets going on sale for its Inside the Matrix promotion next week.

The return of spectators for the Oct. 30 event follows a production on Oct. 9 that was held without an audience at the indoor stadium, and the Singapore Government’s decision to pilot the use of pre-event COVID-19 testing including the use of antigen rapid tests.

Paying spectators have been locked out of events in Singapore since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered sports in March.

Fighters and trainers from 18 countries will be involved in the mixed martial arts promotion, with four world titles on the card and strict social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions in place for spectators.

In the main event, Aung La N Sang of Myanmar will put his One Middleweight world title on the line against unbeaten top contender Reinier de Ridder of Netherlands.

Australia-based Martin Nguyen will put be attempting to defend his One featherweight world title against U.S.-based Thanh Le.

The Asia-based One Championship hasn’t held an event featuring fans and its top athletes since late February.

