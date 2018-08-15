Ondrej Kase re-signs with Ducks for 3 years, $7.8 million

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed right wing Ondrej Kase to a three-year, $7.8 million contract.

The Ducks announced the deal Wednesday.

Kase scored 20 goals last season, establishing himself as a promising talent when given his first extensive NHL playing time. The 22-year-old Czech forward added 18 assists and had five game-winning goals along with a plus-18 rating.

Nick Ritchie is the Ducks' only remaining restricted free agent one month before they open training camp.

Anaheim has re-signed several returning players to significant deals in the offseason, including forward Adam Henrique, goalie John Gibson and defenseman Brandon Montour.

___

