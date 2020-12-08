Omoruyi leads Oregon in 69-52 win over Eastern Washington

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored 18 points to help Oregon beat Eastern Washington 69-52 in the Ducks' home opener on Monday.

Eric Williams Jr., had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Ducks (2-1), who led by as many as 17 points in the second half. Oregon extended its winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena to 23 games.

Jacob Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington (0-3), which challenged the Ducks early but ultimately couldn't keep up. The Eagles went 5 for 26 from 3-point range.

Omoruyi was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 26.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in a pair of games last week. Oregon opened the season in Nebraska with an 83-75 loss to Missouri, with Omoruyi scoring a career-high 31 points. The Ducks defeated Seton Hall 83-70 on Friday.

The Ducks were set to open the season at home against Eastern Washington on Nov. 25, but that game was postponed.

The Eagles nearly upset Arizona on Saturday but the Wildcats rallied for a 70-67 victory. Eastern Washington also gave Washington State trouble but fell 71-68 in the season opener.

Oregon was ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 last week, but then fell out of the poll on Monday.

The Ducks once again were without guard Will Richardson, who is expected to miss the first six weeks of the season with a thumb injury.

Freshman Jaylen Terry's layup at the buzzer gave Oregon a 36-32 lead going into halftime.

The Ducks began to pull away in the second half. LJ Figueroa's layup with 13:04 left pushed Oregon's lead to 47-36. Figueroa finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

