Oklahoma State pushes the tempo to beat Texas A&M-CC, 69-59

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — After a cautious start, Oklahoma State pushed the tempo and let the 3-point darts fly in a 69-59 victory Saturday over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Cameron McGriff had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Thomas Dziagwa made four 3- pointers, three in the second half, for 12 points as OSU concluded its nonconference slate at 6-6. Transfer Curtis Jones, playing his second home game, added 12 points.

Kareem South led Texas A&M-CC (5-8) with 18 points, followed by Elijah Schmidt with 14. The Islanders shot just 33.9 percent (21 of 62).

Leading 35-28 at the half, the Cowboys began pushing tempo and looking for scoring opportunities much earlier in the shot clock. They scored 11 points in the first 3:46 of the second half to earn their first double-digit lead at 46-36, then continued to run, eventually building a 65-49 advantage on a slam by Michael Weathers with 3:25 to play.

After trailing most of the first half, the Cowboys went on a 10-2 run to turn a 26-25 deficit into a 35-28 halftime advantage. McGriff and Lindy Waters made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, Jones lofted in a floater and Isaac Likekele made a steal at midcourt and slammed it home.

The Islanders made four of their first six 3-pointers and held a slim lead until Dziagwa made a 3-pointer that gave OSU its first lead at 17-16. A trey by South gave Texas A&M-CC its final lead at 26-25 with 3:32 to play. The Islanders made just 4 of 18 shots inside the 3-point line in the first half.

UP NEXT:

The Islanders open play in the Southland Conference Wednesday at home against Central Arkansas.

Oklahoma State kicks off Big 12 Conference play Wednesday night at home against Iowa State.

BIG PICTURE:

TAMCC: The Islanders won't face many teams as large as OSU in the Southland Conference. The Cowboys had six blocks and altered many other shots in the paint.

OSU must continue to look for ways to get sharp shooters Waters and Dziagwa more shots, as the two combined for just 13 attempts.