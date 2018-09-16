Oklahoma State creates havoc with Knowles' attacking defense

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State isn't just lighting up the scoreboard anymore.

The No. 15 Cowboys have tallied 16 sacks in their first three games with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' aggressive 4-2-5 defense. The Cowboys pressured Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien all day Saturday, when they were ranked 24th, and tallied seven sacks in a 44-21 win over the Broncos, who had been ranked 17th.

Jordan Brailford had three sacks in the first half against Rypien. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end has five sacks overall this season.

Brailford's teammates got in on the action against Boise State, too. Jarrell Owens had two sacks, Devin Harper had 1½ and Calvin Bundage had a half-sack. It's impressive stuff for a unit that had just 30 sacks in 13 games last season.

The Cowboys face high-scoring Texas Tech next Saturday.

