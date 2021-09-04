Ohtani strikes out 8 on 117 pitches, Angels beat Rangers 3-2 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2021 Updated: Sep. 4, 2021 1:33 a.m.
1 of12 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) tosses his glove as he returns to the dugout in the middle of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) returns to the dugout after pitching during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) can't reach a sharp line drive hit by Texas Rangers' Nick Solak during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Solak doubled. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Texas Rangers' DJ Peters rounds second base as Nick Solak doubles during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh singles during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Phil Gosselin scored. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) catches a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Jack Mayfield during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Texas Rangers' Jason Martin (50) celebrates with Nick Solak, center left, after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Solak also scored. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is checked out on the mound after being hit by a sharp ground ball hit by Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed two runs, struck out eight and threw a stateside career-high 117 pitches in seven innings, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday night.
The Japanese two-way star leads the majors with 42 homers and dropped his ERA to 2.97. He went at least seven innings for the fifth time in 20 starts this season. He reached at least 100 pitches for the fourth time in 32 big league starts. His previous high pitch count was 110 against Tampa Bay on May 20, 2018.