Ohio pulls away from Iona in the 2nd half for an 89-65 win

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter scored 20 points and Teyvion Kirk and Ben Vander Plas each added another 18 as Ohio ran away from Iona in the second half to post an 89-65 victory on Tuesday night.

The victory is Ohio's first in the three-game history of the series.

Tajuan Agee got to the basket for a layup with 7:51 left in the first half to put the Gaels up by three, 27-24, but Ohio (4-2) answered with eight straight points to take a 34-27 lead and held a 43-37 lead at intermission.

Carter, coming off a career-high 25-point performance in the Bobcats 85-82 overtime win over Austin Peay, hit 8 of 15 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds. Vander Plas added his points off the Ohio bench and grabbed 11 rebounds. Doug Taylor also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Agee scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Iona (2-4), which dropped its second straight game