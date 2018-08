Odor HR, Chirinos BB rally Rangers over Giants 7-6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth inning, Robinson Chirinos drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th and the Texas Rangers rallied from six runs down to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Friday night.

The Rangers trailed 6-4 and were down to their last strike when Shin-Soo Choo reached on second baseman Joe Panik's fielding error. Odor homered off closer Will Smith in the next at-bat, sending a shot over the right field wall and into McCovey Cove.

Odor's 16th homer was his first splash hit and the second in Rangers history. Mitch Moreland had the other on June 9, 2012.

Texas scored the go-ahead run off former Rangers reliever Sam Dyson (3-3). Chirinos drew a four-pitch walk that scored Jurickson Profar, who started the rally with a one-out single.

Former Giants reliever Corey Gearrin (1-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief. He was a Giant when he collected his last win on July 1 against Arizona. San Francisco had a chance to extend a 6-4 lead in the eighth, but Gearrin escaped a based-loaded, one-out situation, striking out Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria.

Giants starter Derrick Rodriguez had another solid outing. The 26-year-old left-hander and son of Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez struck out four and gave up two runs, three hits and three walks.

Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless 10th inning for his seventh save.

The Rangers trailed 6-0 going into the sixth, when Choo had a two-run single.

Joey Gallo came up lame leaving the batter's box after his broken bat single off reliever Mark Melancon scored Nomar Mazara with two outs in the eighth that made it 6-4. Gallo left the game for pinch-runner Carlos Tocci.

Gallo hit his 34th home run leading off the seventh on Giants reliever Reyes Moronta's first pitch.

OLD HANDS

Pudge Rodriguez was on hand to watch his son pitch, but he apparently didn't come ready to contribute. A popup foul ball came right to Rodriguez behind home plate, but the 13-time Gold Glove Award winner let it fall through his hands. Derrick Rodriguez laughed when he realized pops had let one get away.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Bartolo Colon (lower back strain) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Tuesday. ... INF Hanser Alberto was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday in a corresponding move.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder tightness), who has been on the DL since July 15, experienced soreness in his shoulder pitching on a rehab assignment game with Double-A Richmond on Wednesday, manager Bruce Bochy said. The 33-year-old was scheduled to meet with team doctors Friday evening. "A little concerned to be honest, he's got some soreness," Bochy said. "He's not real close." . RHP Casey Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento after Thursday night's game. The Giants activated Rodriguez in a corresponding move.

UP NEXT

LHP Martin Perez (0-2, 6.93 ERA) will pitch for Texas on Saturday. The 27-year-old is winless in eight starts going back to April 29. Giants rookie LHP Andrew Suarez (4-9, 4.68) is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA through four starts in August. The 25-year-old is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in three interleague starts this season.

