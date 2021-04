Rays first. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging. Brandon Lowe hit by pitch. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Austin Meadows doubles to deep right center field. Brandon Lowe scores. Joey Wendle lines out to third base to Matt Chapman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics third. Elvis Andrus grounds out to shortstop, Joey Wendle to Mike Brosseau. Tony Kemp singles to center field. Mark Canha singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Tony Kemp out at home. Ramon Laureano doubles to deep left field. Mark Canha scores.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Rays 1.

Athletics fourth. Jed Lowrie flies out to right center field to Brett Phillips. Sean Murphy strikes out on a foul tip. Matt Chapman homers to left field. Mitch Moreland grounds out to second base, Willy Adames to Mike Brosseau.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Rays 1.

Rays fifth. Brandon Lowe homers to center field. Randy Arozarena called out on strikes. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging. Joey Wendle grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Chapman to Mitch Moreland.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Rays 2.

Athletics ninth. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. Jed Lowrie walks. Sean Murphy flies out to deep left field to Randy Arozarena. Matt Chapman doubles to deep right center field, advances to 3rd. Jed Lowrie scores. Throwing error by Brett Phillips. Mitch Moreland pops out to Mike Brosseau.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Rays 2.