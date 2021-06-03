Skip to main content
Sports

Oakland-Seattle Runs

Athletics third. Matt Chapman walks. Tony Kemp flies out to shallow center field to Taylor Trammell. Elvis Andrus doubles to left field. Matt Chapman to third. Mark Canha singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Elvis Andrus scores. Matt Chapman scores. Jed Lowrie grounds out to shallow infield to Ty France. Mark Canha to third. Matt Olson singles to center field. Mark Canha scores. Mitch Moreland homers to center field. Matt Olson scores. Sean Murphy called out on strikes.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 5, Mariners 0.

Athletics ninth. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging. Tony Kemp singles to right field. Elvis Andrus singles to center field. Tony Kemp to third. Mark Canha reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Elvis Andrus out at second. Tony Kemp scores. Skye Bolt flies out to left field to Jake Fraley.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 6, Mariners 0.

More for you