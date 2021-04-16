Skip to main content
Oakland 8, Detroit 4

Detroit Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 33 8 8 8
Grossman dh 4 0 1 0 Canha rf 3 1 1 0
Goodrum lf 4 1 3 1 Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 1
Ramos c 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 1 0 1
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 2
Núñez 1b 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 3 2 1 1
W.Castro ss 4 1 2 2 Murphy c 3 0 0 1
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 1 Piscotty dh 4 1 1 1
Baddoo rf 4 0 0 0 Moreland ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 1 1
H.Castro ph 1 0 1 0 Kemp lf 3 1 1 0
Detroit 000 101 002 4
Oakland 001 114 10x 8

E_W.Castro (2), Candelario (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Oakland 14. 2B_W.Castro (1), Núñez (2), Chapman (1), Andrus (3). 3B_W.Castro (2). HR_Goodrum (1), Piscotty (2), Olson (2). SF_Schoop (2), Andrus (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal L,0-2 4 2 2 1 4 5
Farmer 1 1 1 1 1 2
Jiménez 1-3 0 3 3 3 1
Lange 0 1 1 1 2 0
Alexander 2 2-3 4 1 1 2 2
Oakland
Manaea W,1-1 6 5 2 2 0 7
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 1
Romo 1 3 2 2 0 1

Lange pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:17. A_3,004 (46,847).