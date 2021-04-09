Oakland 6, Houston 2

|Oakland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Canha lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brown dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|032
|—
|6
|Houston
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2