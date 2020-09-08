Oakland 6, Houston 0

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 30 6 8 6 Springer cf 4 0 1 0 La Stella 3b-2b 5 0 1 0 Reddick dh 3 0 0 0 Laureano cf 3 0 0 1 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 Canha dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 3 1 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 0 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1 Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 1 0 1 1 Toro 3b 3 0 1 0 Pinder ph-3b 2 1 1 0 Garneau c 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 2 2 3 Machín ss 2 0 0 0

Houston 000 000 000 — 0 Oakland 020 000 13x — 6

DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Kemp (3), Pinder (2). HR_Murphy (4). SB_Grossman (5). SF_Laureano (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Javier L,4-2 5 3 2 2 3 3 Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Scrubb 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Sneed 1 3 3 3 2 0

Oakland Bassitt W,3-2 7 7 0 0 0 4 Diekman H,8 1 0 0 0 1 0 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Javier (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:55.