Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 32 5 10 5 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 3 0 2 0 Grossman lf 3 2 2 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 M.Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 Urshela dh 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Canha cf 4 0 2 2 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 2 1 Torres 2b 4 3 4 2 Pinder rf 1 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 4 0 1 1 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Joseph 2b 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 1 0

New York 000 010 101 — 3 Oakland 302 000 00x — 5

DP_New York 2, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Judge (12), Torres (20), Semien (33), Piscotty (16). 3B_Grossman (1). HR_Torres 2 (29).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Tanaka L,9-6 6 8 5 5 2 5 Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1

Oakland Roark W,1-1 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 7 Diekman H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino H,14 1 0 0 0 1 1 Soria S,0-4 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Tanaka, Roark.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:51. A_24,758 (46,765).